TTD provides free darshan for one-year-old children; all you need to know

Tirumala Tirupati Devastham (TTD) officials have announced that they are giving special darshan to children under one-year-old and their parents for free.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:46 PM, Fri - 12 May 23

Tirumala: We have a piece of good news for the parents who are scared of the queue line to take their newborn children for Tirulama darshan.

The devotees who are visiting Tirumala for Swami darshan with a one-year-old baby are allowed for the direct darshan without waiting in the long queue for hours in the compartments.

For this darshan, parents should carry the original birth certificate of the child or a discharge summary of the child. Child parents’ should carry their ID proofs like an Andhra card, pan card, or voter ID.

The darshan timings are 8.30 am to 10.30 am and 12 pm to 6 pm. Children who are below 12 years old are also allowed for free darshan. The darshan entry point is Supadham. However, there is no advance booking or darshan charges.