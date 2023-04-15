TTD sanctions Rs 53.62 cr for Padmavati women’s medical college

08:05 PM, Sat - 15 April 23

Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has sanctioned Rs.53.62 crore for Sri Padmavati Women’s Medical College under the jurisdiction of SVIMS.

Informing this to media persons here on Saturday after the board meeting, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said that works would be taken up with the funds in the TB, chest, skin and other isolation wards, staff quarters and hostel construction.

It was also decided to purchase 12 varieties of organic produce to meet TTD requirements including laddu prasadam ingredients. The Srinivasa Setu construction would be completed on a war footing and the facility would be opened to public by June 15, he said.

