TTD alerts devotees of heavy rush and long waiting period

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

Hyderabad: The temple town of Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati area has been witnessing an unprecedented rush of pilgrims in the last few days taking them more than 48 hours to offer prayers to Lord Venkateshwara.

According to temple authorities, owing to a series of holidays there is heavy rush at Tirumala. All the compartments in Vaikuntam 1 and 2 are filled to their capacities with pilgrim devotees.

The Alipiri footpath route is witnessing heavy footfall. The TTD authorities have appealed to devotees to make note of this and plan their pilgrimage accordingly.

