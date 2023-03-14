TTD sees revenue boost with face recognition technology in rooms allotment

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy said that face recognition technology allocate rooms for devotees in about ten minutes and eliminating the middlemen

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:38 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

File photo.

Hyderabad: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has recently implemented face recognition technology in the hill town on a trial basis at Sarva Darshan counters, laddu counters, and accommodation centers, and the feedback has been positive so far, according to Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy.

He said with the aid of face recognition technology, devotees are receiving rooms in about ten minutes, and this technology will be beneficial in eliminating the middlemen.

Common devotees who complete the face recognition process while registering for rooms, obtain rooms at the sub-inquiry offices, and proceed directly to vacate them. Only the caution deposit will be refunded. Devotees who obtain rooms once with their Aadhaar card will have the opportunity to obtain rooms only after 30 days.

From March 1 to 12, a revenue of Rs 2.95 crores was obtained through room allotment. The same procedure is being followed for both advance and current booking.

He also mentioned that the name registration counters for accommodation in various parts of Tirumala will soon be moved to the CRO on a trial basis. Similarly, face recognition technology has been used to prevent irregularities in the distribution of free laddu to devotees in Vaikuntam Q Complex-2.