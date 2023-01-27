| Ttd Launches New Mobile App For Darshan Ticket Booking Other Services

According to TTD officials, the mobile application was developed by Jio platforms by spending several crores of rupees and then donated to the TTD.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:04 PM, Fri - 27 January 23

Hyderabad: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) launched a new mobile application “Sri TT Devasthanams” to provide a seamless pilgrimage experience to the visiting devotees.

Various pilgrim services such as darshan ticket booking, accommodation bookings, e-Hundi, etc are made available on the app to the devotees.