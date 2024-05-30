TTD to provide free special darshan for senior citizens in Tirumala

The new arrangement would help senior citizens to have darshan of the Lord within 30 minutes. All other queues would be stopped during the slot provided to the senior citizens so that senior citizens could have a peaceful and hassle free darshan.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 May 2024, 02:32 PM

Hydereabad: In order to facilitate senior citizens to have darshan peacefully and with more care Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam(TTD) has arranged special free darshan for them. The TTD has allotted two slots- one at 10 am and another at 3 pm everyday- for senior citizens for free darshan of Lord Venkateswara swamy. Pilgrims who are above 65-years-old are eligible for this facility.

The new arrangement would help senior citizens to have darshan of the Lord within 30 minutes. All other queues would be stopped during the slot provided to the senior citizens so that senior citizens could have a peaceful and hassle free darshan.

In fact, the TTD has made available a battery operated car service from the parking area for the senior citizens to reach the counter.

To be eligible for this darshan, one has to present proof of age with a photo ID and present it at the S1 counter. Pilgrims who wish to participate in this Darshan have to report to the entrance which is near Tirumala Nambi temple in the Dakshin Mada Street with their photo and ID proof.

The TTD has made seating arrangements for the senior citizens and they do not need to climb the stairs. They would be served sambar, curd rice and hot milk free of cost during the darshan. The senior citizens would be provided two laddus in Rs. 20 and additional laddus for Rs. 25 each.

Interested people can contact 08772277777 for more details.