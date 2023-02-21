TTD to release online Arjitha Seva tickets on February 22

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:57 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has announced that the Srivari Arjitha Seva tickets for the months of March, April, and May of Sri Venkateswaraswami temple will be released online on February 22 at 4 pm.

The tickets include the Kalyanotsavam, Oonjal Seva, Arjita Brahmotsavam, and Sahasradeepalankarana Sevas.

The online lucky dip registration process for the remaining Arjitha service tickets for the months of March, April, and May which started at 10 am on January 22 will end at 10 am on February 24, according to officials of the TTD. Those who got tickets through the Lucky dip would have to pay the amount and confirm their tickets, TD JEO Veerabrahmam said here on Tuesday.