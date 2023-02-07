TSRTC’s Balaji Darshan tickets evokes good response

This year so far, a total of 14,182 people booked bus ticket along with Special Entry Darshan (Seeghra Darshan) tickets of Sri Venkateswara Swamy

The TSRTC has made 'Balaji Darshan' tickets available for devotees going to Tirumala from Telangana since July last year. Photo: TSRTC

Hyderabad: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) ‘Balaji Darshan’ tickets being offered by the State-run Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) have been receiving good response from the devotees. In the last seven months, a total of 77,200 tickets were booked by the devotees.

According to the TSRTC officials, while as many as 63,016 darshan tickets were booked by passengers visiting the Tirumala between July and December last year, this year so far, a total of 14,182 people booked bus ticket along with Special Entry Darshan (Seeghra Darshan) tickets of Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

The TSRTC has made ‘Balaji Darshan’ tickets available for devotees going to Tirumala from Telangana since July last year. At the time of booking the bus ticket to go to Tirumala, the facility of booking a Special Entry Darshan ticket been provided. The TSRTC had entered into an agreement with the TTD authorities for the same.

“Balaji darshan tickets are getting incredible response from the devotees. There are a lot of auspicious events and marriages in this month. The management wants the devotees going to Tirumala for darshan of Sri Venkateshwara Swamy to travel safely in TSRTC buses,” said VC Sajjanar, TSRTC Managing Director.

Due to the postponement of the Balalaya Maha Samprokshan by TTD, the blocked Special Entry Darshan tickets for March have been re-released. Devotees can book the tickets on the website www.tsrtconline.in.

TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan requested citizens to book these tickets at least a week in advance for a hassle free service.