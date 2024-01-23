Tudum debba extends solidarity to bandh for Adilabad-Armoor railway line

23 January 2024

Adilabad: Tribal rights organisation Tudum debba extended its support to a bandh call given by traders and members of Adilabad Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday demanding allocation of funds for the proposed Armoor-Adilabad railway line. In a statement, Tudum debba district president Godam Ganesh said that the district development was ignored by successive governments, resulting in migration of tribals to other places in search of livelihood. He opined that creation of rail connectivity between Adilabad and Hyderabad was the need of the hour, while the railway line would end the migration and many other major challenges crippling the region.

He demanded that the Centre to earmark adequate funds and to realise the long pending dream of residents of Adilabad district. He regretted that the union government was always allocating meager funds for taking up railway projects in Telangana, causing injustice to the newly created state. He sought tribals to participate in the bandh and to make it a grand success.