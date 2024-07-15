Tummala Nageswara Rao defends crop loan waiver conditions

Published Date - 15 July 2024

File photo of Tummala Nageswara Rao

Hyderabad: Defending the State government’s decision to use the ration card as one of the parameters for crop loan waiver, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said the ration card was a criteria for deciding a farmer’s family under the loan waiver scheme.

“Our government has all the details. Once the family details of a farmer are confirmed, the loan waiver will also be made applicable to others,” Nageswara Rao said in a statement here on Monday.

Within six months after coming to power, the Congress government was waiving off Rs.2 lakh crop loan in one installment. Unfortunately, former Agriculture and Finance ministers, who should have welcomed the move, were indulging in mudslinging politics, he said, adding that the Telangana people, especially farmers would not forgive them.