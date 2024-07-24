Tummidihatti barrage construction to begin soon: Uttam

24 July 2024

File photo of Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Hyderabad: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said work on the Tummidihatti barrage would begin in three to four months after consultations with technical experts.

With regard to repair works at Medigadda, he said the works would be taken up on the basis of recommendations made by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA). The seepage at Sundilla barrage was still active. “The NDSA experts team is scheduled to inspect Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. If Annaram and Sundilla can be operationalised, we will also consider storage of available water,” he added.

During the Question Hour in the Legislative Council on Wednesday, MLC T Jeevan Reddy urged the government to expedite the Tummidihatti project, seeking an allocation of Rs 5,000 crore in the budget for its construction. He noted the project’s potential to provide ample water resources if completed promptly.

In response to a request from MLC Chintapandu Naveen alias Teenmaar Mallanna on construction of Gandhamalla reservoir, the Irrigation Minister said the government was studying the land acquisition process for the project. He revealed that work would begin only if locals cooperate with the land acquisition. The project aims to store 1.5 TMC of water, and any attempts to increase storage capacity to 4.28 TMC will result in huge submergence.

Further, he stated that there was strong opposition from the villagers to land acquisition and stated that a decision on the project’s capacity would be taken soon.