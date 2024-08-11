Tungabhadra dam gate washed away; Srisailam and NSP officials on alert

19th gate snaps due to impact of heavy flood; 60 tmc of flood flow let off for taking up immediate repairs

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 August 2024, 10:48 AM

Srisailam dam. Photo: File

Hyderabad: A flood alert has been sounded in the downstream pockets of the Tungabhadra dam in Karnataka as one of its 33 gates snapped in the impact of heavy flood late on Saturday.

The 19th gate of the dam, which had complaints of malfunctioning attended as part of the pre-monsoon exercise in May last, was washed away at a time when the dam was discharging sudden spurt in flood flow.

Also Read Almatti, Tungabhadra get big inflows holding hope for downstream projects

About one lakh cusecs of water was being released from the dam, which has 105 tmc of water as part of its current storage. Its gross storage capacity is also 105 tmc.

About 60 tmc of water had to be let off for taking up the immediate replacement of the gate.

Authorities of the Srisailam project and Nagarjuna Sagar dam have also been put on alert in view of the incident and they are monitoring the outflows from Tungabhadra.