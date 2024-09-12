Hyderabad: Car crashes into stationary truck; two sustain grievous injuries

Two persons, including the driver identified as D Saket (21) and Indrasena Reddy (21) were injured.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 September 2024, 01:39 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two persons suffered grievous injuries when the car they were travelling in crashed into a stationary truck at Keesara on the city outskirts on Thursday.

The incident occurred when the car was proceeding from Rampally towards Keesara.

Police said when it reached Keesara, its driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the truck in front of it.

Two persons, including the driver identified as D Saket (21) and Indrasena Reddy (21) were injured. They were shifted to the nearby hospital and their condition is said to be stable. The Keesara police are investigating.