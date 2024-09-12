Tribal students allege harassment by teacher, stage dharna in Sircilla

Students staged a protest on the road outside the school, demanding the suspension of a teacher they accused of beating them indiscriminately for being late to the morning assembly.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 September 2024, 12:40 PM

Rajanna Sircilla: Students of the Tribal Welfare Residential School & College (Girls), Thangallapalli mandal, on Tuesday staged a protest in protest alleging harassment by their physical education teacher, Jyotsna.

The students, who sat on the road in front of the school, raised slogans demanding the suspension of the teacher. They said she was beating them indiscriminately on the pretext of being late for the morning assembly.

Some of the students were late for the assembly due to menstrual problems. While they were taking a bath, the teacher entered the bathrooms by breaking the door and beating them with sticks, they said, also alleging that she took their videos.

Though they lodged complaints with the principal and other officials, no action was taken, they said.