Underground drainage system in Khammam soon: Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar toured many areas on bicycle in Khammam on Monday as part of his public interaction programme.

Khammam: Plans were being made to develop an underground drainage system in Khammam city, informed Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

It was planned to construct a 23 kilometres long underground drainage system like the 13 kilometres underground drainage built in Gollapadu Channel area in the city. IT, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao would soon lay the foundation stone for the works, he revealed.

Ajay Kumar, accompanied by district Collector VP Gautham and Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi toured many residential and commercial areas in the city on bicycle as part of his public interaction programme ‘Vaada Vaada Puvvada’ on Monday.

He toured the one-town and the two-town areas for about two hours and inspected roads, side drains and other works and discussed with the officials about the works to be developed in the city.

Speaking to the media the minister said he was traveling on bicycle to go directly to the people to find out about their problems, to address the problems reported by them, inspect the work undertaken in the past and to identify the works to be taken up.

In the last four years people were getting basic facilities in a proper manner and the problem of drinking water in the city has been completely overcome. The garbage collection was being done effectively relentlessly by tractors and minivans.

Rs 40 lakh was allotted to each municipal division only for the construction of drains with the intention of eliminating the sewage problem completely. So far many problems have been solved by field level inspection and Khammam city would further be developed, he said.

Later in the day Ajay Kumar launched the CM Cup-2023 tournament organised by Khammam Municipal Corporation at Sardar Patel Stadium. With the funds provided by the State government, sports infrastructure was developed on a large scale in urban and rural areas, he said.

The minister also inaugurated CC roads newly laid with Rs 80 lakh in different municipal divisions. Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar, Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier and others were present.