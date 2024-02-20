TV actor Rituraj Singh dies at 59

The TV actor was suffering from pancreatic disease and was hospitalized recently. He has passed after suffering a cardiac arrest.

By PTI Updated On - 20 February 2024, 12:27 PM

Mumbai: TV actor Rituraj Singh passed away last night in Mumbai at the age of 59, a close friend of the late actor Amit Behl confirmed to ANI.

Actor Arshad Warsi took to X to pay tribute and wrote, “I am so saddened to know that Ritu Raj passed away. We lived in the same building, he was a part of my first film as a producer. Lost a friend and a great actor… will miss you brother…”

I am so saddened to know that Ritu Raj passed away. We lived in the same building, he was a part of my first film as a producer. Lost a friend and a great actor… will miss you brother… — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) February 20, 2024

Film director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to X and wrote, ” “Rituraj, my friend, how did you make it even possible? “Kitna baaki tha…” Artists never die. Om Shanti.”

Rituraj, my friend, how did you make it even possible? “Kitna baaki tha…” Artists never die.

ॐ शान्ति। pic.twitter.com/83bHy5zcd9 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 20, 2024

Notably, Rituraj has appeared in several television shows, including ‘Hitler Didi,’ ‘Shapath,’ ‘Aahat,’ ‘Adaalat,’ and ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’ among others.

Apart from TV serials, he also worked in some movies, including, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ where he played Badri’s father, ‘Satyameva Jayate 2[‘ and others.

He was seen in ‘Yaariyan 2’ where he played the role of Shikhar, a team member.

He was also seen in web series including, ‘Indian Police Force,’ ‘ Made in Heaven,’ ‘Bandish Bandits,’ among others.