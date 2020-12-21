Shama Sikander learns pole dance in Dubai

The actor acme to limelight after playing the lead role in Yeh Meri Life Hai

By | Published: 2:59 pm

Actor Shama Sikander has opted for a fun way to stay fit. She has taken to pole dancing during her vacation in Dubai. She gave a glimpse of it on Instagram where she posted a video of herself doing pole dance. While some fans found it “hot”, others called it awesome.

“I am a big fan of dancing and fitness. Anything that combines these two, has to be a tick on my list. Pole dancing was on my mind for sometime and I needed a good coach and team to learn it from,” she said. “Dubai has got some amazing coaches and I couldn’t let go of that opportunity. I am a beginner, but I am willing to do it like a pro. It’s beautiful,” she added.

She feels the mind needs to be one with the body to make it happen and when one is performing on the pole, it’s like uniting with the inner self.

“It’s a lot like meditation,” she said.

Shama is one of the popular TV actor. She came in limelight after playing the lead role in Yeh Meri Life Hai, where she played the girl next door. She has been the part of few movies such as Mann, Prem Aggan, The Contract, Bypass Road etc. She is popular for television serials like Yeh Meri Life Hai, CID, Baal Veer and a few others.