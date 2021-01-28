Complaint against TV actor lodged in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, the actor in a statement to the media said the allegations were baseless.

Hyderabad: A complaint was lodged against Telugu television actor Amar alias Sameer for allegedly creating nuisance and misbehaving with women at Manikonda in Raidurgam late on Wednesday night.

The actor’s friend Swathi along with one Sri Vidya and Aparna had set up a boutique with equal investment. Though the business was profitable initially, differences cropped up among the partners related to financial matters. Police said Sameer along with his friends went to Sri Vidya’s house to discuss the matter but ended up creating nuisance and abusing her.

Meanwhile, the actor in a statement to the media said the allegations were baseless. The Raidurgam police have received complaints from both Sameer and Sri Vidya against each other.

