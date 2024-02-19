Musical journey of regional band ‘Varnam’

Their style incorporates jazz, funk, and disco elements, lending their performances a unique and eclectic vibe

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 19 February 2024, 11:20 PM

After a decade of navigating this landscape, the band chose to transition exclusively to Telugu music.

Hyderabad: A five-piece band, Varnam primarily performs Telugu music while occasionally dipping into Hindi — all delivered with distinct flair. Their style incorporates jazz, funk, and disco elements, lending their performances a unique and eclectic vibe.

Formed in 2020 by friends Sai Krishna and Vinay Sashidhar, the band consists of Prateek, who received training at KM College of Music and Technology and serves as the lead vocalist; Sai Deva Harsha, known for winning ‘Zee Saregamapa Lil Champs’ in 2008, doubles as the vocalist and keytarist; and Archit is the lead guitarist.

While Sai Krishna, skilled in Hindustani classical music, plays drums, Vinay handles keyboards and backing vocals. Additionally, Arnab is responsible for sound engineering, while Nagendra Ponna is the band manager.

Since 2008, Sai Krishna and Vinay immersed themselves in band culture, initially founding a Bollywood band called ‘Rootz’. Alongside, they juggled multiple band commitments while holding down day jobs. After a decade of navigating this landscape and witnessing the rise of regional bands, the duo deliberately chose to transition exclusively to Telugu music.

Each band member is deeply involved in music-related endeavours. While Harsha boasts 18 years of experience in Telugu films and works as a programmer for Keeravani, Prateek is both a music composer and an indie artiste. Sai Krishna and Vinay are also heavily engaged in various film projects.

“Initially, none of us envisioned collaborating in a band. Yet, a decade later, we find ourselves performing nearly five to six shows weekly and touring internationally,” said Nagendra, who has been part of their journey since 2008.

After putting up the band, their first break came when they landed a private gig at a celebrity’s house, setting them on a path to success. Since then, they’ve been in demand for performances at diverse venues, from private events to clubs, including popular spots like Moonshine, Tabula Rasa, Posh Nosh, Heart Cup Coffee, and more.

Reflecting on their decade-long journey, Nagendra noted, “It has taken years to reach this stage. Initially, our gigs would barely pay Rs 300, if anything. But witnessing the evolution of the music scene has been incredible.” He added, “However, we should recognise the unpredictability of trends, such as the rise of genres like EDM, techno, or indie music. We remain vigilant and flexible, continuously evolving. Immersing ourselves in music is a timeless and captivating journey.”

Furthermore, though they haven’t released any indie music yet, they have numerous songs in the pipeline that are nearing the production stage and will be released soon. Additionally, the band is also gearing up for an upcoming tour in Australia and plans to revisit the US soon.