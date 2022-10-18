| Twin Titles For Future Kids School At Sports For All Championship

Twin titles for Future Kid’s School at Sports For All Championship

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:02 PM, Tue - 18 October 22

The Future Kid’s School emerged champions in the U-14 boys and girls category basketball event of the Sports For All Championship

Hyderabad: The Future Kid’s School emerged champions in the U-14 boys and girls category basketball event of the Sports For All Championship held at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

In the boys category final, the Future Kid’s School team defeated Sancta Maria School 22-20 while the girls team downed Glendale Suncity 5-1 to clinch the title.

Also Read Hyderabad to host Deaf T20 Cricket World Cup in 2023

Tanvi Raju from Indus International School, Shankarpally clocked 6.16.405 minutes to bag top honours in the U-18 category girls 1500M. Shivani Gongireddy took home gold in the girls 400m with a timing of 1.10.536 minutes.

Vishwak Reddy of Sunflower Vedic School emerged fastest in U-16 boys 100M event with the timing of 19.82 sec.

In the U-16 girls handball final, the Heartfulness Learning Centre defetaed Vignan Bo Tree School Nizampet .

Meanwhile in throwball U-16 girls category, CGR International School thrashed Silver Oaks International School, Bachupally to win the top honours.