Twitterati dish out memes as Rishi Sunak becomes UK’s next PM

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:22 PM, Tue - 25 October 22

Hyderabad: The 42-year-old Rishi Sunak will soon become the United Kingdom’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister. He will also become the first man of colour to hold the post and the youngest in over 200 years.

As this historic news hit the internet, Twitterati had a field day with ‘Bring back Kohinoor’, ‘Ashish Nehra’, and other hilarious memes.

Netizens dug out old pictures of Indian cricket Ashish Nehra where the cricketer looks similar to the current PM-designate Sunak. Several users used pictures of Ashish Nehra when congratulating Rishi Sunka for becoming the next UK PM.

A picture of a young Virat Kohli with Nehra is also circulating online with the caption, “When young Kohli met Rishi Sunak”. A video that shows Nehra dancing is being circulated as a video of Sunak dancing after he was announced as the next PM.

Additionally, Twitter is also rife with memes that are asking Sunak to bring back the world-famous diamond, Kohinoor, back to India. Several other memes show Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Rishi Sunak where they are supposedly discussing how to bring back the Kohinoor.

Scores of Indians also took pride in an Indian-origin man of colour becoming the UK’s Prime Minister. Memes that read along the lines of “Colonised colonizing the colonizers” are also doing rounds on the web.

Modi ji and Sunak ji after a few weeks, discussing Kohinoor pic.twitter.com/buzSvwIDoc — Datta (@Baazigar_datta) October 24, 2022

#RishiSunak planning how to bring back Kohinoor to India pic.twitter.com/3L3uSksvR5 — A📖 (@inevitable__31) October 24, 2022

What a resemble !!! Rishi Sunak & Ashish Nehra . 😯 pic.twitter.com/DGSzFVf1Cw — DEBARATI (@DebAnu2002) October 24, 2022

When Rishi Sunak Played Cricket for India 😌 pic.twitter.com/rdx4DYtsZa — Madan Gowri (@madan3) October 25, 2022

Indians from the day one when #RishiSunak announced as UK Pm: pic.twitter.com/dVc4VdTYE0 — Gk (@ggk____) October 25, 2022

#RishiSunak dances after becoming Prime Minister of United Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/61MyF1MQgH — Maha Vinash Aghadi ᴾᵃʳᵒᵈʸ (@MVAGovt) October 24, 2022

Not even a day since Rishi Sunak has become PM and memes have started already loooool This one is a proper piss take 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/jW5wZaX1Xr — Shiite Happens (@Shiite_Happens) October 24, 2022

Indian freedom fighter watching Rishi Sunak becoming the Prime Minister of England. pic.twitter.com/4JNcdYZWDh — Savage2.0 (@Meme_Canteen) October 24, 2022

Congratulations Rishi Sunak! pic.twitter.com/CDSBZBY0Bi — JT Meme Store (@kaapi_kudka) October 24, 2022