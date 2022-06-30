Three-level security for PM Modi’s Hyderabad visit

Hyderabad: A three-level security arrangement has been made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad to attend the BJP’s National Executive Committee meeting at HICC Novotel in Madhapur on July 2 and 3.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner M.Stephen Raveendra held a co-ordination meeting with all officials and reviewed security arrangements on Thursday. The details of the PM’s visit, his arrival, stay, attendance and departure and contingency plans in case of emergencies were discussed.

“Anti-sabotage precautions along with access control constitute the cornerstone of any security arrangement for the protection of VVIPs. Law & order, traffic officials were instructed to make all security plans in strict adherence to the SPG’s Blue Book,” Raveendra said.

Video conferences with officials will be held every day, he said, adding that the police would make ample deployment of forces and Quick Response Teams would be pressed into service apart from putting additional reinforcements on standby.

Deployment of snipers, anti-sabotage checks, roof-top watch, mufti parties, route map, trial runs and multi-layer security arrangements were being made in the limits.

The Commissioner directed officials to set up coordination committees to liaison with officials of all departments including the Special Protection Group which guards the PM.

“There will be elaborate measures in place to deal with any spontaneous protests and incidents,” the Commissioner said.

The Medical and Health Department has been asked to position specialist medical teams, ambulances along with equipment at the venues while one senior official from each department will be present at a Command and Control Centre at the venue.

Meanwhile, the NSG team conducted security checks at the HICC and took it under their control.