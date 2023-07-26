Twitter’s Rebranding Strategy Analysis By K. Sreenivas Reddy | Telangana Today

So, you might be wondering, Why choose the letter "X" as the new logo? Well, it's more than just a letter.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:14 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Hyderabad: Elon Musk launched a new logo for Twitter featuring a mysterious letter "X." But what does it all mean? Let's dive in and explore the balanced picture of Musk's efforts to rebrand Twitter. So, you might be wondering, Why choose the letter "X" as the new logo? Well, it's more than just a letter. The "X" signifies a fresh start, a clean slate for Twitter under Musk's leadership. The platform has faced its fair share of controversies, with issues surrounding content moderation, user bans, and transparency. The rebranding is a symbol of a shift in direction and a chance for Twitter to redefine its role in the social media realm.

