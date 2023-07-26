Manipur Conflict: Should President’s Rule Be Imposed In Manipur? | Modi Government’s Failure

The central government, led by Modi, failed to normalise the situation in Manipur even after heavy conflicts and crisis. The opposition parties and many public speakers urge Narendra Modi and co. to pass the ruling to the president in Manipur with the implementation of the president’s rule as per Article 365 in the Indian constitution.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:21 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

