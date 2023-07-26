Black Day For Indian Women | June 20 | Manipur Violence, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Bail, And Others

No doubt, the politicians spoke up, and even the parliament sessions were disrupted for it.

Hyderabad: Thursday, July 20, turned out to be a black day for Indian women.

Even as many were still dealing with the horrific incident in Manipur, where two Kuki women were paraded naked in broad daylight, two other separate incidents proved that the country does little to safeguard its women.

When the video from Manipur went viral, it shook the entire country.

But two other judgements by courts in India did too little to make the women of this country feel safe.

The next day, Wrestling Federation of India Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and official Vinod Tomar were granted bail by the Delhi court in the alleged sexual harassment case filed by six women wrestlers.

On the same day, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is a convict in rape and murder cases, was given a 30-day parole.