Two 80-seater cruises to be launched in Hussain Sagar

Hyderabad: Telangana Tourism will shortly launch two 80-seater cruises in Hussain Sagar Lake to offer rides to the visitors in the lake. Equipped with advanced technology, these cruises will be eco-friendly in terms of operations as they come with zero emission and electric twin inboard motors propulsions, said Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud after inspecting the related works on Friday.

There will be two floors in the cruise and visitors can enjoy the rides besides organising birthday parties and other events. The idea is to offer new tourism facilities for visitors in the city, the Minister said adding that the two cruises will be introduced in about six months. There is a good response from visitors to the floating restaurants launched at Durgam Cheruvu and efforts are onto launch solar and electric boats in different water bodies across the State, he said.

He later visited the boating centre at Hussain Sagar and inspected the conditions of the existing boats, cruise fleet and instructed the officials to refurbish the fleet with new colours, seating and other components, according to a press release.

