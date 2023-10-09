Two arrested for irregularities in 2BHK allocation in Jagtial

The two allegedly allocated 2BHK houses to ineligible persons by collecting bribes ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 60,000

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Representational Image.

Jagtial: Jagtial police on Monday arrested two persons allegedly involved in irregularities in allocation of double bedroom houses to beneficiaries.

DEO computer operator Boga Rakesh and Mee Seva center operator Chandrashekhar were arrested. The two allegedly allocated 2BHK houses to ineligible persons by collecting bribes ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 60,000. About 57 ineligible beneficiaries were found in the enquiry. The accused included the ineligible persons in the beneficiaries list by accepting bribes from them.

It may be recalled here that 3,722 2BHK houses constructed at Nukapalli of Mallial mandal were distributed to beneficiaries recently. Based on the complaint about irregularities in the selection of beneficiaries for 2BHK houses, district officials conducted an inquiry and the police arrested the two, according to Jagtial DSP Venkataswamy.

