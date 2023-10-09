Kazipet police arrest two in Ganja case, seize 40 Kg of Ganja worth Rs 10 lakh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:04 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Representational Image

Hanamkonda: Kazipet police and Task Force police arrested two accused, Titu Palai and Renu Samal, with 40 kg of ganja worth Rs. 10 lakh on Sunday. The accused were caught carrying the ganja in two bags near Kazipet railway station.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they were transporting the ganja from Odisha to Surat on behalf of an unidentified person.

The accused had gotten off at Kazipet to change trains and were on their way to eat when they were caught by the police.

The police also seized two mobile phones from the accused.