Two arrested in Hyderabad for organising prostitution

By | Published: 7:48 pm

Hyderabad: Two persons who were allegedly organising prostitution were caught by the Rachakonda police on Friday night. The police rescued a victim as well.

The arrested persons were identified as Juttu Mahender alias Raju (32) of Manikonda and a native of Nalgonda district and P Sujatha of Khammam district.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M. Bhagwat said the two in collusion with one Varun alias Mallesh, who is absconding, were bringing women from different cities and using online modes to attract clients.

“They identified women in need of financial support and forced them into prostitution after conning them. The victims were supplied to customers who approached them through different online platforms,” he said.

Efforts are on to nab Varun.

