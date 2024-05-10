| Hyderabad New Maruti Swift Launched At Adarsha Motors In Attapur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 May 2024, 03:49 PM

Hyderabad: Indian carmaker Maruti Suzuki has launched the latest edition of Swift, here at Adarsha Motors in Attapur in the city.

Maruti’s brand new Swift car was launched in the market by actor Navdeep along with Adarsha Automotive Managing Director Boorugu Vijay Goud.

The keys of the new Swift car were handed over by Navdeep to the customers who had pre-booked the vehicles.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, Navdeep said that Maruti cars are the best maintenance-free cars and also give high mileage.

Boorugu Vijay Goud, Managing Director, Adarsha Automotive said, “We are happy to launch this new Swift in the market at our Adarsha Automotive showroom here in Attapur.

The new Swift comes with 6 airbags as standard. The mileage of this new Swift is 24.8 kmpl in manual transmission and 25.75 kmpl in AMT.

Further, it has advanced features like hill hold assist, electronic stability program, reverse camera parking, and ABS with EBD.

It is available in 9 variants with 6 single tone and 3 dual tone colors.

The new Swift is available in petrol only with 1197cc and is priced at Rs 6,49,000 ex-showroom.

Adarsha Automotives CEO Nalinikanth, General Manager Ravinder, showroom staff and customers were also present.