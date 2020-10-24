Two chain snatchers arrested in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: The Shamirpet police arrested two chain snatchers and recovered cash and gold ornaments all together worth Rs 5 lakh from them on Friday.

The arrested persons were Balaji, a resident of Keesara working as a private bus driver and B Pochaiah, from Kapra, also a driver.

Police said the duo targeted elderly women and couples walking or riding on motorcycles on deserted roads and the city outskirts and snatched their ornaments. They were involved in five cases so far, including targeting an elderly couple on the Shamirpet road. Based on a complaint, the police booked a case and subsequently nabbed them. They were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

