Two cops die due to COVID-19 in Hyderabad

By | Published: 2:11 pm

Hyderabad: Two policemen working in different police stations in the Hyderabad City Police limits passed away due to COVID-19.

An Assistant Sub-inspector Radhakrishna working at Bowenpally Police Station passed away on Monday at a private hospital while undergoing treatment. The ASI was admitted on April 8 at the hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19. He was also fighting other health issues as well, officials said.

In the second incident, a head constable attached to the Dabeerpura Police Station passed away due to COVID-19 at a private hospital. T Jitender was admitted to hospital after he tested positive earlier this month and died while undergoing treatment early on Monday.

