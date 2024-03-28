Thursday, Mar 28, 2024
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 28 March 2024, 10:45 PM
Two cops suspended for celebrating party with outsiders in police station

Jagtial: Two constables Dhanujay and Suresh were suspended for celebrating a party along with outsiders in Mallapur police station.

Superintendent of Police, Sunpreet Singh on Thursday issued orders by placing constables under suspension.

Besides suspending cops, a report has also been sent to the Inspector General of Police, Multi Zone-I, to take departmental action against Head Constable Ashok in connection with the same case.

Depending on the report, action would be initiated against the head constable.

