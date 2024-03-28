Two cops suspended for celebrating party with outsiders in police station

Besides suspending cops, a report has also been sent to the Inspector General of Police, Multi Zone-I, to take departmental action against Head Constable Ashok in connection with the same case.
Jagtial: Two constables Dhanujay and Suresh were suspended for celebrating a party along with outsiders in Mallapur police station.
Superintendent of Police, Sunpreet Singh on Thursday issued orders by placing constables under suspension.
Depending on the report, action would be initiated against the head constable.