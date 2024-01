Head constable caught red-handed by ACB officials in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 January 2024, 04:36 PM

Khammam: A head constable at two-town police station was caught red-handed by ACB officials at the police station here on Monday.

The accused Koteswara Rao, a writer at the station, was said to have demanded a bribe to issue notices under Section 41 of CrPC in a family property dispute case. He was caught while accepting Rs 50,000 as bribe, ACB officials said.

