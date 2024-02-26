| Financial Assistance Given To Family Of Deceased Head Constable In Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 February 2024, 06:59 PM

Kothagudem: A financial assistance of Rs 60, 000 was handed over to the family of a head constable, who died recently due to ill health while performing duties at Komararam police station in the district.

Superintendent of Police, B Rohith Raju handed over a cash cheque to the family members of the head constable Saideshwara Rao here on Monday. The SP advised police officials and staff to pay special attention to their health.

The police department would stand by the families of the deceased policemen, the SP said. He told the officials to take steps to extend all kinds of benefits given by the government to the families of the deceased policemen in the district.

District Police Officers’ Association President Srinivasa Rao and office superintendent Satyavathy were present.