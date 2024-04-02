Phones and SIM cards given to cyber warriors in Kothagudem

Cyber warriors have been appointed in every police station to provide better services to the public affected by cyber crimes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 April 2024, 09:15 PM

Kothagudem: Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju handed over phones and SIM cards to police personnel who have received special training on cyber crimes and appointed as the cyber warriors.

The SP said that 28 cyber warriors, one for each police station have been appointed in the district. They were given a special phone number. People affected by cyber crimes should immediately call 1930 or lodge complaints through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP).

Cyber warriors have been appointed in every police station to provide better services to the public affected by cyber crimes. It would be easy to crack cyber crimes only if the affected persons register their complaints, Rohith Raju noted.

Those fallen prey to cyber crimes and lodged complaints could know their application status from time to time through the cyber warrior, the SP said while urging the public in the district to make use of the service.

District cyber crimes in-charge Inspector Jitender and cyber cell member Shravan were present.