Two District Educational Officers from Telangana bag National Award

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:47 PM, Sat - 18 March 23

I Vijaya Kumari and D Radhakishan

Hyderabad: Two District Educational Officers (DEOs) I Vijaya Kumari and D Radhakishan from Telangana have bagged the National Award for Innovations and Good Practices in Educational Administration 2023.

Both the DEOs will be receiving the award from union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi on March 23.

Medchal DEO Vijaya Kumari has come up with an innovative idea of creating and hosting video lessons on the https://medchalbadi.com/ that enabled students to continue their academics when schools were shut during the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the help of an IT company, she imparted technical training to the government school teachers who created the video lessons in Telugu, English and Urdu mediums for Classes I to X and uploaded them on the website. This initiative has benefited 6.5 lakh students during the pandemic.

“We are still running and updating the Medchalbadi website as means for alternative academics for students who miss a class,” Vijaya Kumari said.

Initiatives including infrastructure development under CSR initiatives and enhancing enrollment in the government schools in Sircilla district has aided Kishan to earn the national award.

“With the help of IT Minister KT Rama Rao, NGOs and CSR, I developed infrastructure like construction of additional classrooms and arranging benches in government schools in Sircilla. During my tenure as Sircilla DEO, the enrollment went up from 51 per cent to 75 per cent in 510 government schools,” said Radhakishan, who is now working as Medak DEO.

The National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration has instituted the award for district and block level education officers in 2014.