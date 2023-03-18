Hyderabad: MLRIT PRO Y Raghunatha Rao awarded Phd in English

Hyderabad: MLRIT ‘s public relations officer and associate professor Y Raghunatha Rao was awarded PhD in English in the XI convocation ceremony of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad held here on Saturday.

Rao did his research work on the topic ‘The image of contemporary India in the select fiction of Upamanyu Chatterjee and Amitav Ghosh’ under the supervision of Prof. Parvathi V, English department, College of Engineering, Hyderabad, JNTU-H. MLRIT Chairman Marri Laxman Reddy, Secretary Marri Rajasekhar Reddy and Principal K Srinivas Rao among others congratulated Rao.