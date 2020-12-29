Two drowned in village tank in Sangareddy

By | Published: 7:43 pm

Sangareddy: Two persons drowned in a tank at Antharam village of Munipally Mandal in Sangareddy district on Monday evening. The deceased were identified as Pitchakuntla Narasimhulu and Pitchakuntla Srinivas.

According to Sub-Inspector, Maheshwar Reddy, Narasimhulu ventured into the tank for fishing and drowned. Srinivas, a relative, got into the water to bring out the body, which was seen floating, on Tuesday morning. He also drowned in the process. Efforts are on to fish out the two bodies from the tank. The villagers are in a state of shock with the two deaths in a gap of a few hours.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .