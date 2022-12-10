Two fake doctors held in Hyderabad

Saturday, Dec 10, 2022
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 09:19 PM, Sat - 10 December 22
Representational image.

Hyderabad: The Task Force officials raided two clinics and arrested two fake doctors in Bhavani Nagar on Saturday late night.

The arrested persons are Mohd.Saifuddin (46), a resident of Madina Nagar in Yakutpura, and Mohd.Moazzam (32) from Talabkatta in Bhavani Nagar.

Sources said though the duo was not qualified to treat people, they were treating patients at the clinics and putting lives at risk. They were handed over to the Bhavani Nagar police for further investigation.

