Two fake doctors held in Hyderabad

The arrested persons are Mohd.Saifuddin (46), a resident of Madina Nagar in Yakutpura, and Mohd.Moazzam (32) from Talabkatta in Bhavani Nagar.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:19 PM, Sat - 10 December 22

Representational image.

Hyderabad: The Task Force officials raided two clinics and arrested two fake doctors in Bhavani Nagar on Saturday late night.

The arrested persons are Mohd.Saifuddin (46), a resident of Madina Nagar in Yakutpura, and Mohd.Moazzam (32) from Talabkatta in Bhavani Nagar.

Also Read CM KCR to inaugurate Integrated Command and Control Centre on Thursday

Sources said though the duo was not qualified to treat people, they were treating patients at the clinics and putting lives at risk. They were handed over to the Bhavani Nagar police for further investigation.