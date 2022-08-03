CM KCR to inaugurate Integrated Command and Control Centre on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:45 AM, Thu - 4 August 22

The Integrated Command and Control Centre at Banjara Hills Road No 12 in Hyderabad. — Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Police will on Thursday reach a milestone of sorts in its transformational journey that began with the birth of the State when Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao set out on a mission to make the force one of the best in the country.

That mission, which saw the Chief Minister allotting more funds for the police force and encouraging the adoption of the latest technology for policing and tackling crime, among several other path-breaking initiatives, also saw the Chief Minister himself coming up with the idea of an Integrated Command and Control Centre.

The Centre, now popular as the Police Towers and which will be inaugurated at Road No 12 in Banjara Hills at 1 pm on Thursday, is already drawing the attention of police forces from across the country with the world-class facilities and technology that make it stand apart.

The Centre has five towers A, B C, D and E with Tower A housing the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner’s office and different wings of the City Police. Tower B will have the Technology Fusion Centre with wings related to Dial – 100, She Safety, Cyber and Narcotics, Incubation Centre and Crimes Wing among others.

Tower C will house an auditorium and museum while Tower D will have the Media and Training Centre. Tower E will have the Command Control and Data Centre for multi-departmental coordination, CCTV network monitoring, a war room and a receiving room as well.

City Police Commissioner CV Anand said the centre was a green building with a beautiful glass façade being extensively used to allow natural light into the building, thereby bringing down consumption of power by 50 per cent. “Solar panels installed on the building will generate 0.5 Mega Watts of power. Recycled material was used for construction and 35 per cent of the land is covered with plantation,” he said.

A resident health campus with a yoga centre, gymnasium and wellness centre is also part of the building. A helipad as well has been set up on top of the building for emergency operations. “A museum showcasing the history of the Telangana Police and a 360-degree viewing gallery has also been set up on the 14th and 15th floors,” Anand said.