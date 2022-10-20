Two farmers held for electrocution of wild animals in Adilabad

Adilabad: Two farmers were arrested for allegedly killing a wild boar and a Nilgai by setting up an electrified fence at Merikada village in Bazarhathnoor mandal on Wednesday night.
Echoda Forest Divisional Officer Baranaba said the arrested persons were K Uttam and K Rajender. Uttam said he had erected an electrified fence to prevent damage of crops by wild animals, which resulted in electrocution of a wild boar and a Nilgai.
Rajender admitted that he had helped Uttam in setting up the fence. They were produced before court and remanded to judicial custody.