Two farmers held for electrocution of wild animals in Adilabad

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 07:08 PM, Thu - 20 October 22
(Representational Image) Two farmers were arrested for allegedly killing a wild boar and a Nilgai by setting up an electrified fence at Merikada village

Adilabad: Two farmers were arrested for allegedly killing a wild boar and a Nilgai by setting up an electrified fence at Merikada village in Bazarhathnoor mandal on Wednesday night.

Echoda Forest Divisional Officer Baranaba said the arrested persons were K Uttam and K Rajender. Uttam said he had erected an electrified fence to prevent damage of crops by wild animals, which resulted in electrocution of a wild boar and a Nilgai.

Rajender admitted that he had helped Uttam in setting up the fence. They were produced before court and remanded to judicial custody.

