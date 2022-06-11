Two feared dead in house collapse in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:48 PM, Sat - 11 June 22

Warangal: Two labourers are feared dead in a house collapse incident in the Charbowli locality here on Saturday.

Two others including a woman, who sustained injuries, have been shifted to the MGM Hospital for the treatment.

According to the Inthezarganj police, the labourers were working on demolition of an old house when the tragic incident happened. The police, Special Disaster Response Force (SDRF) of the GWMC and fire personnel are on the rescue operation.

It is suspected that the labourers had not taken any preventive steps to avoid the accident during the demolition. TRS leader Errabelli Pradeep Rao visited the spot and consoled the kin of the victims.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .