Two foreigners living illegally in Greater Noida arrested

By PTI Published Date - 06:13 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Noida: Two foreign nationals were arrested from Greater Noida on Tuesday for allegedly living illegally in India, police said.

The foreign nationals have been identified as William Chuckie Roberts and Yasuf Ahmed from Liberia and Zambia, respectively, the police said.

“Both the foreigners were living in the Casa Grande society in Beta 2 area of Greater Noida. During a verification drive of foreigners, the duo was found living without valid documents and were thus arrested,” a police spokesperson said.

Police said they have booked the duo under provisions of Section 14 of the Foreigners Act (living in India beyond permitted visa duration).

Further legal proceedings in the case have been initiated, police added.