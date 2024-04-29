Two held for cheating in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 April 2024, 09:05 PM

Hyderabad: The officials from Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Cyberabad Commissionerate busted a case of cheating by forgery of validation documents and arrested three persons including Srikantha Rao, Patti Premalatha and Darshanam Shivaraj, police on Monday said.

A case was initially registered in Narsingi police station and later transferred to EOW for further investigation. According to the police, Srikantha Rao from Narsingi, along with his wife Premalatha and Shivaraj, cheated a realtor Srinivas Rao by promising to sell their land for development.

By saying that they made un-registered Development Agreement cum GPA with Surya Developers, owned by the complainant for development of residential flats and villas and collected Rs 3.13 crore.

“But they failed to register the DAGPA (Development Agreement cum GPA) and when the complainant insisted to return his amount, they avoided and went absconding,” said an official. Ends/