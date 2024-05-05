TFCC complaints to DGP against antisocial elements pretending as ‘Delhi Police’

In a letter to the DGP, TFCC Chairman Metu Sai Kumar on Sunday said some antisocial elements were behaving like Delhi police personnel in Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 May 2024, 05:55 PM

In a letter to the DGP, TFCC Chairman Metu Sai Kumar on Sunday said some antisocial elements were behaving like Delhi police personnel in Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Fishermen Congress Committee (TFCC) has complained to the Director General of Police Ravi Gupta over antisocial elements pretending to be “Delhi police”.

In a letter to the DGP, TFCC Chairman Metu Sai Kumar on Sunday said some antisocial elements were pretending to be like Delhi police personnel in Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad. They were approaching IT professionals and others demanding them to show their mobiles and laptops apart from personal matters, he said.

“This has become an order of the day and due to this, IT professionals are in panic and are looking for protection,” said Sai Kumar.

He appealed to the DGP to instruct the police here to nab the miscreants who were posing like Delhi police in Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad. They were actually residents of New Delhi, he said.

“I request you to create confidence among the IT professionals and do justice to them without any further delay,” Sai Kumar said.