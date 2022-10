Hyderabad Police get five-day custody of three terror suspects

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:25 PM, Wed - 12 October 22

Hyderabad: A local court here on Wednesday granted five-day police custody of the three terror suspects arrested early this month by the Hyderabad police for conspiring to carry out terror attacks in the city.

The police had arrested Abdul Zahed, Mohd Sami and Maaz Hassan Farooq on October 1 in the city and seized four hand grenades, Rs. 3.41 lakh cash and motorcycle from them. The Hyderabad police had filed a petition before the court and sought custody for further investigation in the case.