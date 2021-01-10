Two held for circulating fake currency in Mancherial

Deputy Commissioner of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy said that Rajender confessed to committing the crime to make a fast buck to overcome financial difficulties

By | Published: 6:01 pm

Mancherial: A farmer and another person were arrested for allegedly printing and circulating fake currency notes in Mancherial on Sunday. A colour printing machine, a motorcycle and 40 sheets of paper and scissors were recovered from their possession.

Giving details of the arrests, Deputy Commissioner of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy said the accused were Boyini Rajender, a farmer from Narsingapur village in Jaipur mandal and Atla Mallesh, an employee of a private finance firm and native of Maddulapalli village in the similar mandal.

Uday Kumar said that Rajender confessed to committing the crime to make a fast buck to overcome financial difficulties. Rajender admitted that he had been printing counterfeit currency in denominations of Rs 200 and Rs 500 with the help of Mallesh who made an unsuccessful attempt to make the notes in the past. The farmer came in contact with Mallesh since his farm is located near the latter’s house.

The two said they hired a colour photocopying machine from Bolishetti Lachanna, brother-in-law of Mallesh paying monthly rent Rs 1,000. They disclosed that they made the currency notes after photocopying original currency notes in the house of a relative at Potharam village in Manthani mandal of Peddapalli district recently. While Rajender carried fake currency worth Rs 1.06 lakh, Mallesh kept Rs 56,000 with him.

Rajender used the counterfeit notes to purchase vegetables in Godavarikhani and Mancherial towns since January 7. He was caught and thrashed by vendor while trying to used the fake currency in Mancherial town on Saturday. He was handed over to police who in turn booked a case against him and began a probe.

The DCP appreciated Seepathi Kumar for exposing Rajender’s act. He commended Mancherial Inspector ML Muttilingaiah for recovering the fake currency notes kept ready for circulation. In-Charge Mancherial Assistant Commissioner of Police G Narender, Mancherial Inspector ML Muttilingaiah, Sub-Inspectors Maruti and Praveen Kumar were present.

