Two held for cricket betting in Hyderabad

Task Force (North) team nabbed two persons on charges of organising cricket betting for the ICC World Cup final match between India and Australia at Bowenpally

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:54 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Hyderabad: The Task Force (North) team nabbed two persons on charges of organising cricket betting for the ICC World Cup final match between India and Australia at Bowenpally on Sunday. The police seized cash worth Rs 40,000 and mobiles phones, in addition to freezing bank accounts that had deposits worth Rs 10.7 lakh, officials said.

The two persons from Bowenpally, who were arrested include Mahesh Ramesh Maniyal and Tejas Thakkar.

Police said the duo had been clandestinely organising betting for the ICC Cricket World Cup tournament with the help of one Rocky, a cricket bookie from New Delhi. They accepted betting from known punters from Secunderabad area and made easy money.

The suspects along with the seized cash were handed over to the Karkhana police for further action.