Two held for eight cases of theft in Palghar district; valuables worth Rs 10 lakh recovered

By PTI Published Date - 02:49 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Palghar: The police in Maharashtra‘s Palghar district have arrested two men in connection with eight cases of theft and recovered stolen valuables worth Rs 10 lakh from them, an official said on Monday.

The MBVV police last week apprehended Ramesh alias Ramya Vijay Kumar Jaiswal (46) and Vishal alias Balu Vishnu Kashyap (28), both residents of neighbouring Mumbai, senior inspector Pramod Badakh said.

The duo allegedly robbed a 65-year-old man at Phoolpada of Virar and decamped with his golden jewellery last month, he said.

Following the arrests, the police recovered 166 grams of stolen gold jewellery and other valuables worth Rs 10 lakh, the official said.

The duo were allegedly involved in eight similar crimes in the limits of MBVV, Mumbai and Thane which included, Virar, Manickpur, Central, MFC, Borivali Railway, Malad and Dindoshi police stations, he said.